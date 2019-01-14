Macall B. Polay/HBO

Winter is coming, and it's on April 14.

On Sunday, HBO finally announced the premiere date for the final season of Game of Thrones.

The network also released a tantalizing teaser video called Crypts of Winterfell. In the video, Jon Snow, Sansa Stark and Arya Stark walk through the crypts under their family home and hear messages from dead family members Ned and Catelyn Stark as well as Lyanna Stark, who of course is Ned's sister/the mother Jon never knew. Then an icy threat comes their way, and the Starks show they are prepared to face it down or die trying.

Fans have been waiting since August 2017 for the return of the hit fantasy show, based on the A Song of Ice and Fire books by George R.R. Martin. A variety of tidbits have been revealed, including that there will be six super-sized episodes, perhaps as long as movies.

Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, as well as David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik, will direct episodes, and Benioff, Weiss, Bryan Cogman and Dave Hill will write the scripts. As fans know, the TV show has veered off from Martin's books due to necessity, as a new book hasn't come out since 2011.