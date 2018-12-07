Game Awards 2018: How to watch the winners, new trailers live

There's a tension in the air at most award shows -- but the annual Game Awards are a bit different. Sure, there's still a lot of anticipation over who is going to win game of the year, but the real excitement takes place between the awards: trailers, announcements and DLC reveals.
It's like a mini-E3 with a red carpet, and it's quickly becoming one of the biggest nights of the year in game announcements. It's where we first saw games like Bayonetta 3 and SoulCalibur VI, and got one of our best early looks at Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding.
Here's how to make sure you don't miss the announcements or the awards.
Know when to watch
The Game Awards start at 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 6. If you happen to live on the other side of the planet, the show will start on Friday morning sometime between 1:30 a.m. (GMT) and 11:30 a.m. (GMT+11).
Check the Game Awards website to find your local timezone.
Know where to watch
OK, you know when you need to tune in -- but how do you turn in? That part is easy: The Game Awards will be available to watch for free on almost every major social platform and gaming network, including YouTube, Twitter, Facebook Live, Twitch, Mixer, Caffeine, Steam, PlayStation, Xbox Live and more.
In addition to those streams, you'll find the show on GameSpot. It'll also be streaming on region-specific platforms around the world. You can see the full list on the Game Awards' how to watch page.
Know what trailers to expect
New game announcements and trailers are easily half the draw for the awards show -- and we already know a few big ones are coming. Ubisoft has already announced that it will be showing off something new from the Far Cry franchise at the event, and the official Game Awards Twitter account has said that it will be hosting an exclusive new look at Anthem during the show.
There's also buzz on the web that we might see a Crash Team Racing remake, more details on Death Stranding and more. There's even an off chance we might hear more about that open-world Harry Potter game that was allegedly leaked earlier this year.
On top of those promises, a handful of publishers have very directly hinted their own announcements. Nintendo has been talking up the Game Awards as a pre-game to the release of Super Smash Bros Ultimate, implying it may tease the game's first DLC during the show. Similarly, Obsidian has made it clear that it's gearing up to announce a new RPG, and Epic's Donald Mustard will be on site with a mysterious Fortnite announcement.
According to Game Awards host Geoff Keighley, there will be at least 10 brand-new game reveals in all, not including new trailers for previously announced games or DLC announcements. That's a lot of news to look forward to.
Know the nominees
There are a ton of awards being handed out in a staggering array of categories -- this list doesn't include everything, but here are the biggest ones.
Game of the Year
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Celeste
- God of War
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Monster Hunter: World
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Best Ongoing Game
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
- Overwatch
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Best Game Direction
- A Way Out
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Best Narrative
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Life is Strange 2: Episode 1
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Best Art Direction
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- God of War
- Octopath Traveler
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Best Score/Music
- Celeste
- God of War
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Octopath Traveler
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Forza Horizon 4
- God of War
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Best Performance
- Bryan Dechart as Connor, Detroit: Become Human
- Christopher Judge as Kratos, God of War
- Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra, Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption II
- Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel's Spider-Man
Games for Impact
- 11-11 Memories Retold
- Celeste
- Florence
- Life is Strange 2: Episode 1
- The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories
Best Independent Game
- Celeste
- Dead Cells
- Into the Breach
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- The Messenger
Best Mobile Game
- Donut County
- Florence
- Fortnite
- PUBG MOBILE
- Reigns: Game of Thrones
Best VR/AR Game
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Beat Saber
- Firewall Zero Hour
- Moss
- Tetris Effect
Best Action Game
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- God of War
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Best Role Playing Game
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
- Monster Hunter: World
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Octopath Traveler
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
Best Fighting Game
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Soul Calibur VI
- Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition
Best Family Game
- Mario Tennis Aces
- Nintendo Labo
- Overcooked 2
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Super Mario Party
Best Strategy Game
- The Banner Saga 3
- BATTLETECH
- Frostpunk
- Into the Breach
- Valkyria Chronicles 4
Best Sports/Racing Game
- FIFA 19
- Forza Horizon 4
- Mario Tennis Aces
- NBA 2K19
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2019
Best Multiplayer Game
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Fortnite
- Monster Hunter: World
- Sea of Thieves
Best Student Game
- Combat 2018
- Dash Quasar
- JERA
- LIFF
- RE: Charge
Best Debut Indie Game
- Donut County
- Florence
- Moss
- The Messenger
- Yoku's Island Express
