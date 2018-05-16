There's no doubt about it now. The Galaxy Tab S4 is on its way, and it'll likely be here in July.

Sammobile has been watching the development of the Tab S4 and the site reported Tuesday that the most recent Bluetooth certification for Samsung's device in progress used the name outright. The Tab S4 is likely to be launched in July as per Samsung's habit.

A few weeks ago, Sammobile found a probable benchmark-spec listing for the device, indicating it will come with:

Android 8



10.5-inch, 2,560x1,600-pixel touchscreen



Qualcomm SnapDragon 835 (assumed, based on Adreno 540 GPU and ARMv8)



3.1GB RAM (as reported, so likely 4GB nominal)



52GB storage (as reported, so likely 64GB nominal)



12MP still, 1,920x1,080 video rear camera (it says there's no focusing, but that can't be right)



7MP still, 1,920x1,080 video front camera



Sensors and meters include an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, light, pedometer and proximity sensor



We really liked the last year's 9.7-inch Galaxy Tab S3, but a lot of that had to do with the AMOLED display, and it's not clear if the updated model will also have that.