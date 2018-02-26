Samsung's newly announced Galaxy S9 looks a lot like last year's S8 on paper. It has the same USB-C charging port, headphone jack, front-facing camera, RAM, battery, 5.8-inch display and Bixby button.
Samsung is smart for carrying over so much of the S8's design and specs into the S9. Our reviewer said that the S8 was the most beautiful phone ever. Though one of the biggest negatives against the phone was the location of the fingerprint reader next to the rear camera. Well, that fingerprint reader got moved to under the camera -- closer to the center of the S9's back.
The rear camera has also been improved. It has the same 13-megapixel dual-pixel sensor as the S8 and S7, but it gets a new variable aperture that can capture images at f/1.5 or f/2.4. Phone cameras traditionally can only shoot at a single aperture. So it's fascinating to see the S9 get a camera feature that the dual-rear camera Note 8 didn't have first.
The S9 also has the new Snapdragon 845 chipset instead of the 835 found in the S8 and Note 8. At an event held by Qualcomm, we tested the new 845 processor and it was 25-percent faster than phones with an 835 processor. We look forward to testing the S9 and seeing how it does with the new processor.
As for everything else, read the chart below to see how the S9 compares to last year's S8 and Note 8. And be sure to read CNET's hands-on impressions of the Galaxy S9 for more information about the phone.
Samsung Galaxy S9 specs versus Galaxy S8 and Note 8

|Samsung Galaxy S9
|Samsung Galaxy S8
|Samsung Galaxy Note 8
|Display size, resolution
|5.8-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels
|5.8-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels
|6.3-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels
|Pixel density
|570ppi
|570ppi
|522ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|5.81x2.70x0.33 in
|5.9x2.9x0.31 in
|6.4x2.9x0.34 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|147.7x68.7x8.5 mm
|148.9x68.1x8mm
|162.5x74.8x8.6mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|5.75 oz; 163g
|5.5 oz; 155g
|6.9 oz, 195g
|Mobile software
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Camera
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|Dual 12-megapixel
|Front-facing camera
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (2.8GHz + 1.7GHz), or octa-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz)
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz+1.9GHz) or octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz+1.9GHz) or octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|64GB
|64GB
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|6GB
|Expandable storage
|Up to 400GB
|Up to 2TB
|Up to 2TB
|Battery
|3,000mAh
|3,000mAh
|3,300mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Back cover
|Back cover
|Back cover
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Special features
|Dual-aperture camera, water-resistant (IP68); super slo-mo video; wireless charging; iris scanning
|Water-resistant (IP68); wireless charging; Gigabit LTE-ready
|S Pen stylus, water-resistant, wireless charging, Gigabit LTE-ready
|Price off-contract (USD)
|Varies: $720-$800 (64GB)
|AT&T: $750; Verizon: $720; T-Mobile: $750; Sprint: $750; US Cellular: $675
|AT&T: $950; Verizon: $960; T-Mobile: $930; Sprint: $960; US Cellular: $963
|Price (GBP)
|£739
|£689
|£869
|Price (AUD)
|AU $1,199 (64GB), AU$1,349 (256GB)
|AU$1,199
|AU$1,499
