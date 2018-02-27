Galaxy S9 Plus unboxing: Here's what's in the box

The dust has barely settled on Samsung's official unveiling of its latest Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus at MWC 2018, but we got our hands on the bigger S9 Plus anyway.

Shown in midnight black, the 6.2-inch phone packs the latest Snapdragon 845 processor, dual 12-megapixel cameras on the back and Android 8.0 Oreo.

In the boxed unit CNET received, the phone comes with all the usual fixings in a familiarly designed box. In addition to the phone, you get an adaptive fast-charging brick, a charging cable, a USB Type-C connector and AKG wired earbuds.

