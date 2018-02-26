Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus vs. iPhone X, Pixel 2 XL

Samsung finally took the wraps off its two new flagships, the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. They feature many expected upgrades, including Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 processor and Google's Android 8.0 Oreo software.

But the phones also pack a few unexpected things that once started out as only rumors. The Galaxy S9 Plus, for example, now has a second 12-megapixel rear-facing camera. Samsung also preloaded the devices with its own version of Apple's animoji and the company added a new, vibrant lilac color option. They go on sale starting March 16 with preorders beginning March 2.

Now Playing: Watch this: How does the Galaxy S9 compare to the iPhone X?

Of course, the Galaxy phones are competing in a highly saturated market. They'll have to go against Apple's top-tier phone, the iPhone X, which also boasts superb dual rear-cameras. The Pixel 2 XL is a formidable Android phone too, with perks from Google like unlimited cloud storage and Google Lens.

To see how these phones lineup spec-to-spec, check out the chart below. And for more information, check out CNET's Galaxy S9 hands-on.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus vs. iPhone X and Pixel 2 XL

Samsung Galaxy S9 Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Apple iPhone X Google Pixel 2 XL Display size, resolution 5.8-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels 6.2-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels 5.8-inch; 2,436x1,125 pixels 6-inch; 2,880x1,440 pixels Pixel density 570ppi 529ppi 458ppi 538ppi Dimensions (Inches) 5.81x2.70x0.33 in 6.22x2.91x0.33 in 5.7x2.79x0.30 in 6.2x3.0x0.3 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 147.7x68.7x8.5 mm 158.1x73.8x8.5 mm 143.6x70.9x7.7 mm 157.9x76.7x7.9 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.75 oz; 163g 6.66 oz; 189g 6.14 oz; 174 g 6.17 oz; 175 g Mobile software Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo iOS 11 Android 8 Oreo Camera 12-megapixel Dual 12-megapixel Dual 12-megapixel 12-megapixel Front-facing camera 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 7-megapixel 8-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K Processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (2.8GHz + 1.7GHz), or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz) Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (2.8GHz + 1.7GHz), or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz) Apple A11 Bionic Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35Ghz + 1.9Ghz) Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB RAM 4GB 6GB Unlisted 4GB Expandable storage Up to 400GB Up to 400GB None None Battery 3,000mAh 3,500mAh Unlisted 3,520mAh Fingerprint sensor Back Back None (Face ID via TrueDepth camera) Back Connector USB-C USB-C Lightning USB-C Headphone jack Yes Yes No No Special features Dual-aperture camera, water-resistant (IP68); super slo-mo video; wireless charging; iris scanning Dual-aperture camera, water-resistant (IP68); super slo-mo video; wireless charging; iris scanning Water resistant (IP67), wireless charging, Face ID Google Assistant; unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR-ready Price off-contract (USD) Varies: $720-$800 (64GB) Varies: $840-$930 (64GB) $999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB) $849 (64GB), $949 (128GB) Price (GBP) £739 £869 £999 (64GB), £1,149 (256GB) £799 (64GB), £899 (128GB) Price (AUD) AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,349 (256GB) AU $1,349 (64GB), AU$1,499 (256GB) AU$1,579 (64GB), AU$1,829 (256GB) AU$1,399 (64GB), AU$1,549 (128GB)

Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus: Hands-on with Samsung's iPhone X fighters.

MWC 2018: All of CNET's coverage from the biggest phone show of the year.