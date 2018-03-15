The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus don't hit shelves until March 16, but the Galaxy S9's first software update is already rolling out.

A screenshot of the update prompt was shared on Reddit by ironkid65. From it, we can see the update's version number, and that it'll take up 260MB of space. We haven't tested the update, so we can't confirm everything that comes with it, but the update text says that the stability of the camera and Face Unlock have been improved.

The cameras on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus are a major selling point for Samsung. The phones come with new features like a variable aperture for brighter, clearer low light shots as well as super-slow-motion video recording.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S9 Plus comes with dual-rear cameras, the only Samsung phone to include this feature besides the Galaxy Note 8. However, CNET editors noticed that the camera modes too easily switched from auto to selfie to AR Emoji, for example, making the act of photography frustrating -- hopefully this is what the update addresses.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The other part of the update is intended for Face Unlock, which is Samsung's biometric method that uses facial recognition to unlock your phone. Unlike the iPhone X's Face ID feature, Face Unlock is not secure enough for mobile payments.

If you're still waiting to purchase or receive your Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9 Plus, be sure to check for software updates when you get your hands on it. There's a chance the update may be waiting for you or maybe your device will ship with the latest version.

