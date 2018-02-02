If you're hoping that the Galaxy S9 will last twice as long as your Galaxy S8, you may want to lower your expectations. The batteries for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus are rumored to stay the same size as their predecessors, according to the latest leak.

If you head over to online phone component retailer Union Repair, you'll find a listing for battery replacements for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus. That's 3,000mAh for the S9, which is the same capacity as the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S7 before it.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S9 Plus battery is listed at 3,500mAh, the same size as the Galaxy S8 Plus and slightly smaller than the 3,600mAh battery in the Galaxy S7 Edge.

While battery capacity is one indicator of battery life, it's not the end-all, be-all. The way that phones use power resources often becomes a little more efficient year after year. So while a device may last for 16 hours one year in CNET's video playback tests, the same-size battery could easily last 17 hours the following year.

The Galaxy S8 lasted 16 hours in CNET's standardized playback test, while the Galaxy S8 Plus took 18 hours to completely drain. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S8 Active's 4,000mAh battery surpassed them both with a an average of 24 hours of video playback.

While the battery listings include the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus' names and serial numbers (as well as a Samsung stamp on the back of the battery), you should still take the listing with a grain of salt. While it's possible that a retailer has gotten its hands on components in the weeks before the phone's launch, we can't independently verify that these are authentic.

Neither Samsung nor Union Repair immediately responded to a request for comment.

Batteries are still a sore subject when it comes to Samsung phones. After the Galaxy Note 7 was recalled for explosive batteries, Samsung instituted a detailed 8-point battery check system to ensure its batteries' safety.

Via Sammobile

Union Repair also lists a replacement charging port for the Galaxy S9 (complete with the S9's serial number) on its website. Meanwhile, other components like the phone's camera and fingerprint sensor have apparently leaked as well. While we're more interested in the entire package, these leaks get us excited for the phone's announcement on Feb. 25.

Samsung declined to comment.