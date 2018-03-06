On this podcast, we talk about:
- What to expect from the upcoming rollout of 5G mobile speeds.
- Impressions of the new Samsung Galaxy S9 phone.
- The proliferation of iPhone X notch clones.
Galaxy S9, 5G: Our favorite things from MWC (The 3:59, Ep. 367)
