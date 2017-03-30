Galaxy S8 specs vs. S8 Plus, S7, S7 Edge and S6

2:14 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Samsung's newly announced Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are packed with the latest and greatest mobile technology. Compared to its predecessors, the S7 and S6 (and their respective Galaxy families), the S8 duo is now equipped with USB-C charging ports, up to 2TB of expandable storage and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera (bumped up from 5 megapixels). And at 5.8 and 6.2 inches, respectively, they're the largest Galaxy flagships yet.

Whether you're wondering if it's time for an upgrade from your S6, or you just want to make sure you're not missing out too much with your S7, read the chart below to see how the S8 compares to the two previous generations of Galaxy flagship phones. And be sure to read CNET's hands-on impressions of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus more information about the phones.