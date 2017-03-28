WinFuture

If you've ever cracked your phone before, the huge edge-to-edge display we expect from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 may seem like an accident waiting to happen.

But you may be safe if Samsung releases the Samsung Guard S8 protection plan, which is rumored to be available with the Galaxy S8 launch, reported Android Authority, citing German language site WinFuture.

Samsung Guard S8 could act as an extended warranty, giving Galaxy owners another year of protection and including services like remote support, according to the story. It's rumored that the program could also provide a one-time free display replacement and quick-turnaround phone repairs (two hours).

Extended warranties are one way for phone makers to add an extra stream of revenue while also giving buyers peace of mind. It wouldn't be an empty promise, either. More and more companies sell enhanced protection for screen breakages, offering to fix the problem more conveniently than having buyers reach out to a local phone repair shop on their own.

Samsung currently offers Samsung Protection Plus for devices like the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6. This plan extends the manufacturer's standard yearlong warranty for another two years and provides up to two device replacements in a 12-month period. Depending on your phone, the Protection Plus plan costs $99 (£79/AU$130) or $129 (£102/AU$169) to enroll, with an additional deductible when filing a claim.

Samsung Guard S8 may not come to all regions, and the rumor didn't include pricing.

We are only two days away from the official Galaxy S8 launch on March 29, so expect more details coming very soon.

Samsung did not respond to a request for comment.