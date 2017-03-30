Galaxy S8 Plus specs vs. LG G6, Google Pixel XL, iPhone 7 Plus, OnePlus 3T

2:14 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Samsung announced its newest flagship smartphones at a lavish event in New York City on Wednesday. The South Korean company showed off the Galaxy S8 and larger Galaxy S8 Plus. Both phones are equipped with fast Snapdragon 835 processors (or a Exynos 8895 chip) and high-end cameras. They also include an "infinity display" that offer large screens with almost no bezel in a compact design.



You can read CNET's first impression on the Galaxy S8 here and the Galaxy S8 Plus here. Below you will also find a chart outlining how the specs of the Galaxy S8 Plus compare with some of the best large phones on the market. The list includes the LG G6, Google Pixel XL, OnePlus 3T and Apple iPhone 7 Plus.

You can see how the Galaxy S8 compares to the competition here.