Galaxy S8 Plus specs vs. LG G6, Google Pixel XL, iPhone 7 Plus, OnePlus 3T

See how Samsung's newest (and largest) smartphone compares to the competition.

Samsung announced its newest flagship smartphones at a lavish event in New York City on Wednesday. The South Korean company showed off the Galaxy S8 and larger Galaxy S8 Plus. Both phones are equipped with fast Snapdragon 835 processors (or a Exynos 8895 chip) and high-end cameras. They also include an "infinity display" that offer large screens with almost no bezel in a compact design.


You can read CNET's first impression on the Galaxy S8 here and the Galaxy S8 Plus here. Below you will also find a chart outlining how the specs of the Galaxy S8 Plus compare with some of the best large phones on the market. The list includes the LG G6, Google Pixel XL, OnePlus 3T and Apple iPhone 7 Plus.

You can see how the Galaxy S8 compares to the competition here.

Specs compared to similar phones

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus LG G6 Google Pixel XL OnePlus 3T Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Display size, resolution 6.2-inch, 2,960 x 1,440 pixels 5.7-inch, 2,880 x 1,440 pixels 5.5-inch; 2,560 x 1,440 pixels 5.5-inch; 1,920 x 1,080 pixels 5.5-inch; 1,920 x 1,080 pixels
Pixel density 529 ppi 565 ppi 534 ppi 401 ppi 401 ppi
Dimensions (inches) 6.3 x 2.9 x 0.32 in, 5.86 x 2.83 x 0.31 in. 6.1 x 3 x 0.34 in. (at its thickest) 6.01 x 2.94 x 0.29 in. 6.2 x 3.1 x 0.29 in.
Dimensions (millimeters) 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1mm 148.9 x 71.97 x 7.9 mm 154.7 x 75.7 x 8.6 mm (at its thickest) 152.7 x 74.7 x 7.35mm 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm
Weight (ounces, grams) 6.1 oz.; 173 g 5.7 oz., 162g 5.92 oz.; 168g 5.57 oz.; 158 g 6.63 oz.; 188 g
Mobile software Android 7.1 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.1 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat Apple iOS 10
Camera (megapixels) 12 13, 13 (wide) 12.3 16 12 (telephoto), 12 (wide)
Front-facing camera (megapixels) 8 5 8 16 7
Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K
Processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz + 1.9GHz) or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (2.35GHz + 1.7GHz) Quad-core 2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.15GHz + 1.6GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Quad-core 2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Apple A10 chip (64-bit)
Storage 64GB 32GB 32GB, 128GB 64GB, 128GB 32GB, 128GB, 256GB
RAM 4GB 4GB 4GB 6GB 3GB
Expandable storage Up to 2TB Up to 2TB None None None
Battery (all nonremovable) 3,500mAh 3,300mAh 3,450mAh 3,400mAh 2,900mAh
Fingerprint sensor Back cover Back cover Back cover Home button Home button
Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C Lightning
Special features 18.5:9 screen ratio, Bixby digital assistant, wireless charging, iris scanner, IP68 water and dust-resistant, Gigabit LTE-ready 18:9 screen ratio, wireless charging, IP68 water and dust-resistant Unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR-ready Notifications toggle, dual-SIM IP67 water- and dust-resistant, portrait mode mode
Price off-contract (USD) TBA AT&T: $720, Sprint: $708, T-Mobile: $650, Verizon: $672, US Cellular: $597.60 $769 (32GB); $869 (128GB) $439 (16GB), $479 (128GB) $769 (32GB); $869 (128GB); $969 (256GB)
Price (GBP) TBA TBA £719 (32GB); £819 (128GB) £399 (16GB), £439 (128GB) £719 (32GB); £819 (128GB); £919 (256GB)
Price (AUD) TBA TBA AU$1,269 (32GB); AU$1,419 (128GB) Converts to AU$590 (16GB), AU$652 128GB) AU$1,269 (32GB); AU$1,419 (128GB); AU$1,569 (256GB)
