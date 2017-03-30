Galaxy S8 Plus specs vs. LG G6, Google Pixel XL, iPhone 7 Plus, OnePlus 3T

Samsung announced its newest flagship smartphones at a lavish event in New York City on Wednesday. The South Korean company showed off the Galaxy S8 and larger Galaxy S8 Plus. Both phones are equipped with fast Snapdragon 835 processors (or a Exynos 8895 chip) and high-end cameras. They also include an "infinity display" that offer large screens with almost no bezel in a compact design.
You can read CNET's first impression on the Galaxy S8 here and the Galaxy S8 Plus here. Below you will also find a chart outlining how the specs of the Galaxy S8 Plus compare with some of the best large phones on the market. The list includes the LG G6, Google Pixel XL, OnePlus 3T and Apple iPhone 7 Plus.
You can see how the Galaxy S8 compares to the competition here.
Specs compared to similar phones
|Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
|LG G6
|Google Pixel XL
|OnePlus 3T
|Apple iPhone 7 Plus
|Display size, resolution
|6.2-inch, 2,960 x 1,440 pixels
|5.7-inch, 2,880 x 1,440 pixels
|5.5-inch; 2,560 x 1,440 pixels
|5.5-inch; 1,920 x 1,080 pixels
|5.5-inch; 1,920 x 1,080 pixels
|Pixel density
|529 ppi
|565 ppi
|534 ppi
|401 ppi
|401 ppi
|Dimensions (inches)
|6.3 x 2.9 x 0.32 in,
|5.86 x 2.83 x 0.31 in.
|6.1 x 3 x 0.34 in. (at its thickest)
|6.01 x 2.94 x 0.29 in.
|6.2 x 3.1 x 0.29 in.
|Dimensions (millimeters)
|159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1mm
|148.9 x 71.97 x 7.9 mm
|154.7 x 75.7 x 8.6 mm (at its thickest)
|152.7 x 74.7 x 7.35mm
|158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm
|Weight (ounces, grams)
|6.1 oz.; 173 g
|5.7 oz., 162g
|5.92 oz.; 168g
|5.57 oz.; 158 g
|6.63 oz.; 188 g
|Mobile software
|Android 7.1 Nougat
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 7.1 Nougat
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Apple iOS 10
|Camera (megapixels)
|12
|13, 13 (wide)
|12.3
|16
|12 (telephoto), 12 (wide)
|Front-facing camera (megapixels)
|8
|5
|8
|16
|7
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz + 1.9GHz) or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (2.35GHz + 1.7GHz)
|Quad-core 2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|2.15GHz + 1.6GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|Quad-core 2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|Apple A10 chip (64-bit)
|Storage
|64GB
|32GB
|32GB, 128GB
|64GB, 128GB
|32GB, 128GB, 256GB
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|4GB
|6GB
|3GB
|Expandable storage
|Up to 2TB
|Up to 2TB
|None
|None
|None
|Battery (all nonremovable)
|3,500mAh
|3,300mAh
|3,450mAh
|3,400mAh
|2,900mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Back cover
|Back cover
|Back cover
|Home button
|Home button
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Lightning
|Special features
|18.5:9 screen ratio, Bixby digital assistant, wireless charging, iris scanner, IP68 water and dust-resistant, Gigabit LTE-ready
|18:9 screen ratio, wireless charging, IP68 water and dust-resistant
|Unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR-ready
|Notifications toggle, dual-SIM
|IP67 water- and dust-resistant, portrait mode mode
|Price off-contract (USD)
|TBA
|AT&T: $720, Sprint: $708, T-Mobile: $650, Verizon: $672, US Cellular: $597.60
|$769 (32GB); $869 (128GB)
|$439 (16GB), $479 (128GB)
|$769 (32GB); $869 (128GB); $969 (256GB)
|Price (GBP)
|TBA
|TBA
|£719 (32GB); £819 (128GB)
|£399 (16GB), £439 (128GB)
|£719 (32GB); £819 (128GB); £919 (256GB)
|Price (AUD)
|TBA
|TBA
|AU$1,269 (32GB); AU$1,419 (128GB)
|Converts to AU$590 (16GB), AU$652 128GB)
|AU$1,269 (32GB); AU$1,419 (128GB); AU$1,569 (256GB)