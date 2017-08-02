Galaxy S8, S8 Plus now compatible with Google Daydream

Updates for Daydream will roll out for the S8 phones over the next few weeks, but timing will vary by carrier.

Phones
google-daydream-3697-030.jpg

The Galaxy S8 is now ready for Daydream.

 CNET

One of the most popular phones -- the Galaxy S8 (and larger counterpart S8 Plus) -- is now compatible with Google's virtual reality platform, Daydream.

Google announced the news via Twitter. Updates will roll out over the next few weeks, but users may notice a difference in timing depending on their carriers. In addition, Daydream headsets are on sale at $59 (regular price is $79) from now until August 12.

As VR becomes increasingly popular with Facebook's Oculus Rift, Samsung's Gear VR and the HTC Vive, Google released a platform and a set of standards that would allow premium phones to be compatible with its Daydream VR headset.  

Last week, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that by the end of 2018, 11 phones will be Daydream-ready. Upcoming LG phones are expected to be Daydream-ready, and the platform currently works with the Moto Z, ZTE Axon 7, Huawei Mate 9 ProAsus ZenFone AR and more (check out the full list here). 

CNET Review

More stories

Next Article: These radio telescopes see almost to the beginning of time
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF