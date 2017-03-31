Behold, the Galaxy S8... Microsoft Edition?

2:14 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

No, hell hasn't frozen over. But yes, Microsoft will sell you an Android phone on April 21.

Microsoft informs us that, starting today, you'll be able to pre-order a "Microsoft Edition" of the Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus, from the company's US-based brick-and-mortar Microsoft Stores.

What makes them a "Microsoft Edition?" Microsoft isn't spilling all the beans, but says they'll come with additional Microsoft apps:

"A Microsoft customization is applied to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ Microsoft Edition when the devices are unboxed and connected to Wi-Fi," writes Microsoft. "This customization ensures customers a best-in-class productivity experience with Microsoft applications such as Office, OneDrive, Cortana, Outlook and more."

"Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8+ Microsoft Edition arranges those productivity applications on the home screen and provides additional accessibility to other Microsoft owned applications such as LinkedIn, Wunderlist and more," a Microsoft representative clarified by email.

The new phones will ship on April 21 for $750 or $850 (for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, respectively), just like the normal carrier versions -- but we've confirmed they'll only be available in AT&T or Verizon flavors for now.

If you're looking for a totally unlocked version of the phone you can take to any US carrier, this isn't the one. And it's worth noting that if you do want Microsoft's apps, you can download most of them yourself for free from the Android app store.

