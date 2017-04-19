Galaxy S8 is awesome, except for one thing (The 3:59, Ep. 212)

CNET

Samsung's Galaxy S8 redemption tour keeps moving forward.

Following last year's disastrous launch of Samsung's fire-prone Note 7, the Korean tech heavyweight is getting plenty of positive reviews for its S8 phone, which will launch Friday.

CNET reviewer Jessica Dolcourt sees a lot to love about the new device, including a gorgeous design, great camera, high-resolution screen and solid battery life. But she considers the fingerprint sensor awkwardly placed and basically a pain. Also worth mentioning: the voice assistant Bixby is still half-baked and complaints are percolating up over red-tinted screens on some phones already out in South Korea.

Also, we discuss some of the latest rumors for Apple's next iPhone, including a possible curved-glass design and its own potential fingerprint-sensor woes.

