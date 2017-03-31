2:14 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Samsung's Galaxy S8 and larger counterpart S8 Plus were announced earlier this week, and at $750 and $850, respectively, they cost a pretty penny. (They're £689 and £779 in the UK, and AU$1,199 and AU$1,349 in Australia).

Fortunately, there are other Android alternatives that don't cost as much. Though you may assume you'd be making a lot of compromises with these phones, fear not. These handsets deliver either comparable or equally powerful hardware and a solid design -- all at a fraction of the cost.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The Moto family has been the reigning champ of midrange phones for a long time, and for good reason. Its latest G5 Plus starts at just $229 and £259 (that converts to about AU$300) but offers a roomy 5.2-inch display, a 12-megapixel camera and a splash-proof design. Read the G5 Plus hands-on.

Josh Miller/CNET

Starting at $439, £399 and about AU$590 converted, the 3T was given CNET's Editors' Choice because of its hardware, performance and price. It's equipped with the speedy Snapdragon 821 chipset, a 16-megapixel camera and a long-lasting 3,400mAh battery. Read the 3T review.

Josh Miller/CNET

The Idol 4S comes packed with features and accessories. Though its Boom Key needs a little more work (it's easy to accidentally activate) and the fingerprint reader is small, it has a high-end design and build. It also has a great camera and impressive display. Read the Idol 4S review.

Josh Miller/CNET

Unlocked, the Moto Z Play costs $450, £345 and AU$595. We dig it because it works with swappable modular accessories, has a headphone jack (unlike the more upmarket Moto Z and Z Force) and clocked in one of the longest battery life we've ever tested. Read the Moto Z Play review.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It may be last year's flagship, but the Galaxy S7 is still a great phone. (And now that the S8 is out, retailers are offering the predecessor with deep discounts). The S7 features a 5.1-inch display, the Qualcomm 820 Snapdragon chipset and a 12-megapixel camera. Oh and just like the S8, it's water-resistant too. Read the Galaxy S7 review.

Josh Miller/CNET

Though the $399 LePro 3 is heavy in the hand and its interface is rough around the edges, it's extremely affordable for the specs it offers (its price converts to £325 and AU$520). It also has an enduring battery life and a super-fast Snapdragon 821 chipset. Read the LePro 3 review.

Enlarge Image Josh Miller/CNET

ZTE has come a long way in the last few years, as shown by the Axon 7 -- the company's best looking phone to date. In addition to its sophisticated design, it also has a zippy processor and very loud speakers. Read the Axon 7 review.