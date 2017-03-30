2:40 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus on Wednesday, and you can get your hands on it starting next month.

The phones will be available worldwide on April 21 in the US and other major regions. The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will come with a pair of AKG earbuds in the box, valued at $99.

If you want to guarantee you'll get a Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, preorders start on March 30, and comes with the latest Gear VR, a controller and the Oculus game pack. Samsung is boasting a new bezel-less screen, with two curved sides with its new phones. It also features Samsung's new voice assistant, Bixby, along with five different colors, varied by region.

Buyers will also get Samsung Rewards Platinum level, and bonus points if they register for the program by May 14. A limited edition bundle, which comes for $99 more, offers AKG over-ear Bluetooth headphones and a 256GB memory card.

The Galaxy S8 is priced at $750, and the S8 Plus will cost $850. Monthly plans may vary by carriers. T-Mobile is offering the devices for $30 a month. It will be available through Verizon for $15 a month for 24 months, with eligible trade-ins. AT&T's promotion is offering customers the Galaxy S8 for $25 a month and the S8 Plus at $28.34 a month for 30 months.

