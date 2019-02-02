Galaxy S10E leaked photos may reveal Samsung's iPhone XR rival

WinFutre

Just weeks before Samsung is expected to announce the next generation of Galaxy phones, photos allegedly show off a budget version of the Galaxy S10. On Friday, German publisher WinFuture published photos and specs for what is supposed to be the Galaxy S10E.

The photos show off the front, back and sides of the phone. It has thin bezel around the screen that looks a lot like the iPhone XR but without the notch on top. There is also a front-facing hole punch camera in the screen (apparently called the Infinity-O) and on the back are two rear cameras instead of the rumored triple-rear cameras on the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus.

Accompanying the photos are alleged specs for the Galaxy S10E which indicate it has a 5.8-inch display (like the iPhone XS), a fingerprint reader located on the side sleep/wake button and a battery that is smaller than the one expected in the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus.

The Galaxy S10E is reported to cost €749 which converts roughly to $860, £655, AU$1,180. While this price would be cheaper than the rumored $999 price of the Galaxy S10, it would still not be considered a budget phone by any means. It mirrors a similar approach Apple took with the iPhone XR offering a slightly less premium phone at a lower price point.

The leak of the Galaxy S10E photos and specs comes on the heels of a video leaked by Samsung that shows off a foldable phone device that may or may not be Galaxy F phone.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company is holding a launch event on Feb. 20 in which it is expected to announce the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus.