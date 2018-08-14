Galaxy S10 won't be Samsung's first 5G phone

Sarah Tew/CNET

The upcoming Galaxy S10 may not be Samsung's first to incorporate next-generation 5G wireless technology.

DJ Koh, head of Samsung's mobile business, told journalists at its recent global Unpacked event that the electronics giant is working with Korean telcos to launch the first 5G model in the country -- and that won't be the Galaxy S10, according to ZDNet. 5G service is reportedly set to launch in South Korea in March 2019.

Koh also reiterated his desire for Samsung to release the first foldable phone, which he said wasn't too far in the future. It's possible that device could be the mystery 5G supporter, but Koh didn't offer specifics.

In addition, Koh denied that Samsung was planning to merge the S and Note series, at least until 2020. "For the immediate future, there won't be a change in launching the S series in the first half and Note series in the second half of the year," he said.

The Galaxy S10 is the next generation of the current Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus flagship models, widely believed to be launched at next year's Mobile World Congress Show -- that's when Samsung traditionally makes the Galaxy S-series announcements.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.