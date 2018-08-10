Galaxy Note 9 specs vs. iPhone X, Pixel 2 XL and LG V35 ThinQ

Sarah Tew/CNET

At a New York press event today, Samsung took the wraps off its latest Note 9, a 6.4-inch phone that features dual 12-megapixel cameras, a whopping 512GB of (optional) internal storage and an embedded S-Pen stylus with Bluetooth connectivity. The phone will go on sale on Aug. 24 with a starting price of $1,000 for the 128GB version.

But the Note 9 isn't the only high-end phone that you can get, and competition is stiffer than ever. So much so that during Samsung's quarterly earnings release in July, the company reported that the high-end smartphone market was "stagnant" and characterized the sale of its Galaxy S9 flagship phone as "slow." According to market analyst IHS Markit, Samsung's shipments also fell 11 percent to 70.8 million units, compared to the previous year.

In addition to rivaling Apple's iPhone X, the Note 9 will also have to compete with two other excellent Android phones: The Google Pixel 2 XL and the LG V35 ThinQ. Both phones offer expansive 6-inch screens, but the former has a top-notch camera while the V35 also has dual rear cameras, wireless charging and a water resistant design.

To see how these phones compare spec-by-spec, check out the chart below. And for the lowdown on everything Samsung announced today, check out CNET's full coverage.