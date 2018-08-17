CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Galaxy Note 9: Is it really worth it? (The 3:59, Ep. 444)

We break down CNET's full review of the Note 9, talk about T-Mobile customers getting Pandora Plus free for a year, and discuss crappy customer service.

359445b

 CNET

On this podcast, we talk about:

  • CNET's review of the Galaxy Note 9, which reviewer Jessica Dolcourt calls a big, beautiful (but not super innovative) phone with a hefty price tag.
  • T-Mobile's latest freebie, which gives customers a year of Pandora Plus gratis.
Now Playing: Watch this: Galaxy Note 9: Is it really worth it? (The 3:59, Ep....
4:52

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

Galaxy Note 9: Is it really worth it? (The 3:59, Ep. 444)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: The answer to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube's problems with Infowars? Transparency