The latest Note 8 is Samsung's biggest phone yet, in more ways than one. Not only does it have a generous 6.3-inch display and is packed with top-tier specs, but it faces major scrutiny given the company's battery fiasco last year with the Note 7.

It's also one of the more expensive phones in Samsung's Galaxy lineup, which includes the company's current flagships, the Galaxy S8 and its larger counterpart, the S8 Plus.

In addition to the bigger size, the Note 8 features a second rear camera and the signature S Pen stylus, which differentiates it from other Galaxy phones. To see how else it stacks up against its Samsung brethren, check out the spec chart below.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 spec comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Samsung Galaxy S8 Display size, resolution 6.3-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels 6.2-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels 5.8-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels Pixel density 522 ppi 529 ppi 570 ppi Dimensions (Inches) 6.4x2.9x0.34 in 6.3x2.9x0.32 in 5.9x2.9x0.31 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 162.5x74.8x8.6 mm 159.5x73.4x8.1 mm 148.9x68.1x8 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.9 oz; 195g 6.1 oz; 173g 5.5 oz; 155g Mobile software Android 7.1.1 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat Camera Dual 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel Front-facing camera 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 8-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K Processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz+1.9GHz) or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (2.35GHz+1.7GHz) Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz+1.9GHz) or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (2.35GHz+1.7GHz) Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz+1.9GHz) or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (2.35GHz+1.7GHz) Storage 64GB 64GB 64GB RAM 6GB 4GB 4GB Expandable storage Up to 2TB Up to 2TB Up to 2TB Battery 3,300mAh 3,500mAh 3,000mAh Fingerprint sensor Back cover Back cover Back cover Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C Special features S Pen stylus, water resistant (IP68), wireless charging; Gigabit LTE-ready Water resistant (IP68); wireless charging, Gigabit LTE-ready Water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; Gigabit LTE-ready Price off-contract (USD) AT&T: $950; Verizon: $960; T-Mobile: $930 AT&T: $850; Verizon: $840; T-Mobile: $850; Sprint: $850; US Cellular: $785 AT&T: $750; Verizon: $720; T-Mobile: $750; Sprint: $750; US Cellular: $675 Price (GBP) £869 £779 £689 Price (AUD) TBA AU$1,349 AU$1,199

