Galaxy Note 8 vs. iPhone 7 Plus, Moto Z2 Force, LG G6, HTC U11

1:46 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

As one of Samsung's most powerful phones, the 6.3-inch Note 8 features two 12-megapixel rear cameras, 6GB of RAM and the signature S Pen stylus for power-users and creatives. It also carries over some of our favorite features from its Galaxy S8 counterpart, including water resistance and wireless charging.

But it's not the only powerful phone available. The Apple iPhone 7 Plus, Motorola Moto Z2 Force, LG G6 and HTC U11 all have something unique and interesting to offer. From a shatter-resistant display to squeezable frames, there are plenty of other features from other phone makers that might strike your fancy.

To see how the Note 8 compares to the current iPhone, as well as other powerful Androids on the market, check out our chart below.