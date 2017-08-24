CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Galaxy Note 8 vs. iPhone 7 Plus, Moto Z2 Force, LG G6, HTC U11

The Note 8 is Samsung's premium phone yet. Check out how it compares to its other high-end rivals.

Josh Miller/CNET
Phones
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

As one of Samsung's most powerful phones, the 6.3-inch Note 8 features two 12-megapixel rear cameras, 6GB of RAM and the signature S Pen stylus for power-users and creatives. It also carries over some of our favorite features from its Galaxy S8 counterpart, including water resistance and wireless charging.

But it's not the only powerful phone available. The Apple iPhone 7 Plus, Motorola Moto Z2 Force, LG G6 and HTC U11 all have something unique and interesting to offer. From a shatter-resistant display to squeezable frames, there are plenty of other features from other phone makers that might strike your fancy.

To see how the Note 8 compares to the current iPhone, as well as other powerful Androids on the market, check out our chart below.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 spec comparison


 Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Apple iPhone 7 Plus Motorola Moto Z2 Force LG G6 HTC U11
Display size, resolution 6.3-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels 5.5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 5.5-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels 5.7-inch; 2,880x1,440 pixels 5.5-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels
Pixel density 522 ppi 401 ppi 534 ppi 565 ppi 534 ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 6.4x2.9x0.34 in 6.2x3.1x0.29 in 6.1x3x0.24 in 5.86x2.83x0.31 in 6.1x3x0.31 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 162.5x74.8x8.6 mm 158.2x77.9x7.3 mm 156x76x6 mm 148.9x71.97.x7.9 mm 154x76x7.9 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.9 oz; 195g 6.63 oz; 188g 5 oz; 143g 5.7 oz; 162g 6 oz; 169g
Mobile software Android 7.1.1 Nougat Apple iOS 10 Android 7.1.1 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Camera Dual 12-megapixel 12-megapixel (telephoto), 12-megapixel (wide) Dual 12-megapixel 13-megapixel (standard), 13-megapixel (wide) 12-megapixel
Front-facing camera 8-megapixel 7-megapixel 5-megapixel 5-megapixel 16-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K 1080p
Processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz+1.9GHz) or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (2.35GHz+1.7GHz) Apple A10 chip (64-bit) 2.35GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 2.35GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.4GHz+1.9GHz)
Storage 64GB 32GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB (varies by region) 32GB 64GB, 128GB (varies by region)
RAM 6GB N/A 4GB, 6GB (varies by region) 4GB 4GB, 6GB (varies by region)
Expandable storage Up to 2TB None Up to 2TB Up to 2TB Up to 2TB
Battery 3,300mAh 21 hours talk time on 3G, 16 days standby, 13 hours internet use LTE 2,730mAh 3,300mAh 3,000mAh
Fingerprint sensor Back cover Home button Beneath screen Back cover Home button
Connector USB-C Lightning USB-C USB-C USB-C
Special features S Pen stylus, water resistant (IP68), wireless charging; Gigabit LTE-ready Water resistant (IP67), portrait camera mode Splash resistant; Gigabit LTE-ready Water resistant (IP68), wireless charging (varies by region), wide-angle camera Water resistant (IP67), dual SIM (varies by region), squeezable frame
Price off-contract (USD) AT&T: $950; Verizon: $960; T-Mobile: $930; Sprint: $960; U.S. Cellular: $963   $769 (32GB); $869 (128GB); $969 (256GB) $730-$810, depending on carrier AT&T: $720; Verizon: $672; T-Mobile: $650; Sprint: $708; U.S. Cellular: $597.60 $649
Price (GBP) £869   £719 (32GB); £819 (128GB); £919 (256GB) Converts to about £614 £649 £679
Price (AUD) TBA AU$1269 (32GB); AU$1419 (128GB); AU$1569 (256GB) Converts to about AU$1,007 AU$1,008 AU$999
CNET Review
$1,174.00

More stories

Next Article: What white supremacists teach us about online dating