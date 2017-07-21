Galaxy Note 8 on Aug 23: Samsung makes it official

Samsung

Samsung's about to "do bigger things."

The company on Thursday plans to hold its next Unpacked event -- presumably the Galaxy Note 8 -- at 11 a.m. ET on August 23 in New York's Park Avenue Armory.

The invitation provided to press showed the outline of a phone that looks similar to the shape of the Galaxy S8 -- a screen that appears to curve around the long sides of the phone and thin bezels at the top and bottom. It also shows a bright blue stylus, which has been a key feature of the Samsung's Note line since it introduced the first such device. Inside the phone outline are the words: "Do bigger things."

This Unpacked event is an important one for Samsung. The company's Note line literally went up in flames a year ago because of faulty batteries. Its well-liked Note 7 suffered through two recalls before being killed off less than two months after the device went on sale.

In March, Samsung went a long way toward regaining consumer trust with the introduction of its flashy Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. Neither device has had any problems since they went on sale in April. Now, Samsung will have to do the same with the Note 8, as well as give consumers a reason to buy the device instead of the regular Galaxy line.