Galaxy Note 8 launch: Everything you need to know

The Galaxy Note 8 is now official. Here's everything you need to know about Samsung's new superphone.

The wait is over.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been officially unveiled in New York City. 

Samsung's newest high-end Android phone features a 6.3-inch wraparound AMOLED screen and S Pen stylus. It's aimed at pro and enthusiast users, and its price tag proves it: It will retail for $930 to $960 (depending on carrier) when it goes on sale in the US next month. It will cost £869 in the UK. The US price converts to about AU$1,200. Preorders start next month.

Check out Jessica Dolcourt's hands-on impressions of the Note 8, along with full specs, details, videos and photos.

Current coverage:

Photos:

Videos:

See the Galaxy Note 8 from every angle

Earlier coverage:

Editors' note: This story was originally published earlier. It has been updated with additional links.

