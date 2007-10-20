Gadgets, geeks and carnival rides at Maker Faire

Artists, inventors and other do-it-yourselfers are gathering this weekend in Austin, Texas, to show off their latest hacked gadgets and creations at the Maker Faire.
Attendees of the event will get a chance to see some of the innovative exhibits--and maybe even tool around with them if they're lucky.
Some highlights at the event will include a life-size version of the Mousetrap game, the "Cyclofuge," a carnival-style bicycle ride, and the "Star Wheel," which made its first appearance at Burning Man 2004.
For some teasers of what will be on display, check out this CNET News.com gallery: Photos: Making magic at Maker Faire.
