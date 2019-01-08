Gab says it was kicked off Coinbase again

Minchen Liang / EyeEm /Getty

Digital currency exchange Coinbase has closed accounts for Gab and its founder and CEO Andrew Torba, according to a tweet from the social network on Saturday.

"As predicted: the on ramps and off ramps (exchanges) are going to start censoring not only companies, but also individuals," the tweet read, in part.

The screenshot of the notice from Coinbase didn't give a reason for the closure. When reached for comment, the company didn't immediately have a response on why Gab had been removed.

Gab was founded in 2016 as something of an alternative to Twitter. Around that time, Twitter had banned high-profile accounts associated with the alt-right -- a loosely organized far right movement.

Gab bills itself as "a social network that champions free speech, individual liberty and the free flow of information online," but has gotten a reputation as a safe spot for white nationalists and neo-Nazis. In October reports came out that the suspect in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting published several anti-Semitic posts on the platform. Services like GoDaddy and PayPal cut ties with Gab.

"Gab does not censor controversial opinions that are protected by the First Amendment," Torba said via email. "When a company like Coinbase no-platforms us, they're really just saying to internet users that freedom of speech is less important than their virtue signaling credentials. We trust the market will vote with its feet."

Coinbase shut down accounts for Gab in the past, as well.