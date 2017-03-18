Future AirPods could get heart rate sensors and noise cancellation (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 76)

New iPads are coming in April, and maybe end the whole thing with "New, new, new!" but you don't have to.

Tech Culture
applebyteitunesextracrunchy1400.jpg

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 76


THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

NEW iPADS!

Report: New 10.5-inch form factor iPad to be announced at Apple event in early April

New 9.7-inch iPad Pro 2 reported to be minor upgrade over current model, feature A10X chip

Four new iPad models spotted in analytics, likely new rumored iPad Pro devices in testing

Apple releases seventh iOS 10.3 and macOS 10.12.4 betas

iPhone 7 - Sticker Fight video from Apple with secret white iPhone on the diner table

First sign of next-gen Apple TV running tvOS 11 purportedly appears in developer logs

AIRPODS NEWS:

Apple Continues Work on Future Sports Oriented AirPods with Biometrics & Noise Cancellation Features

Apple granted patents for earbud design w/ biometric features & improved noise cancellation

iPHONE 8 NEWS:

Nikkei: iPhone 8 OLED display curves to be 'gentler' than Samsung's, offer no new functions

Apple estimated to grab 14% of OLED panel production this year for iPhone 8

AppleCare+ Can Now be Purchased Up to One Year After Buying an iPhone

Functioning Apple-1 to go up for auction in May, expected to fetch over $320k

SOCIAL NETWORKING:

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

