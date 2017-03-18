Future AirPods could get heart rate sensors and noise cancellation (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 76)

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 76
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
NEW iPADS!
Report: New 10.5-inch form factor iPad to be announced at Apple event in early April
New 9.7-inch iPad Pro 2 reported to be minor upgrade over current model, feature A10X chip
Four new iPad models spotted in analytics, likely new rumored iPad Pro devices in testing
Apple releases seventh iOS 10.3 and macOS 10.12.4 betas
iPhone 7 - Sticker Fight video from Apple with secret white iPhone on the diner table
First sign of next-gen Apple TV running tvOS 11 purportedly appears in developer logs
AIRPODS NEWS:
Apple Continues Work on Future Sports Oriented AirPods with Biometrics & Noise Cancellation Features
Apple granted patents for earbud design w/ biometric features & improved noise cancellation
Nikkei: iPhone 8 OLED display curves to be 'gentler' than Samsung's, offer no new functions
Apple estimated to grab 14% of OLED panel production this year for iPhone 8
AppleCare+ Can Now be Purchased Up to One Year After Buying an iPhone
Functioning Apple-1 to go up for auction in May, expected to fetch over $320k
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.