You can put this adorable Chewie down for a Star Wars nap

Mike Sorrentino/CNET

This may be the most adorable depiction of Chewbacca, ever!

The FurReal Friends Ultimate Co-pilot Chewie speaks when it hears your voice, growls when you shake it and responds with over 100 different sound combinations.

The 16-inch-tall toy responds to all this motion using accelerometers, allowing it to laugh when it's getting tickled or (my personal favorite) curl up for a nap when laid down.

Hasbro recently showed off an early version of Chewie during Toy Fair 2018 in New York. You can see a sample of what it can do in the Instagram video embedded in this article.

Mike Sorrentino/CNET

The toy is set to come to stores this fall for $130 (which roughly converts to £90 and AU$165).

Toys: See all of CNET's toy coverage in one place.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.