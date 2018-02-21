CNET también está disponible en español.

You can put this adorable Chewie down for a Star Wars nap

FurReal Friends Ultimate Co-pilot Chewbacca responds to your voice and touch and looks so cute when sleeping.

The FurReal Friends Ultimate Co-pilot Chewie can tell when you want to deliver it some love.

This may be the most adorable depiction of Chewbacca, ever!

The FurReal Friends Ultimate Co-pilot Chewie speaks when it hears your voice, growls when you shake it and responds with over 100 different sound combinations.

The 16-inch-tall toy responds to all this motion using accelerometers, allowing it to laugh when it's getting tickled or (my personal favorite) curl up for a nap when laid down.

Hasbro recently showed off an early version of Chewie during Toy Fair 2018 in New York. You can see a sample of what it can do in the Instagram video embedded in this article.

When Chewie falls asleep, he shuts his eyes and makes little snoring sounds.

The toy is set to come to stores this fall for $130 (which roughly converts to £90 and AU$165).

