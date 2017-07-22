FTC investigating claims of misleading Amazon discounts

Enlarge Image David Ryder / Getty Images

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating a complaint that Amazon's pricing policy is misleading customers. Consumer Watchdog made the claim, according to a report by Reuters, after the advocacy group examined 1,000 products being sold at a discount on the online retailer's site in June.

Consumer Watchdog found that Amazon's reference prices, which were found on roughly 46 percent of the products, were listed higher during the sale than in the 90 days leading up to it -- making customers think they're getting a better deal than they actually are. These results prompted a letter to the FTC on July 6, urging them to investigate Amazon's discount policy.

Amazon announced plans to purchase the health food grocery chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in June. Consumer Watchdog has urged the FTC to prevent the sale as long as Amazon's "deceptive" pricing discounts continue. Amazon said the advocacy group's results were "deeply flawed" in a statement, according to Reuters.

Neither Amazon nor the FTC immediately responded to a request for comment.