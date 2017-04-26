'Frozen 2', 'The Lion King' and 'Wreck-It Ralph' sequel get release dates

Disney has delivered a winter storm of movie release news Tuesday, featuring the arrival of dates for "Frozen 2", the live-action edition of "The Lion King" and a change in scheduling for its "Wreck-It Ralph" sequel.

Disney will be letting fans return to Arendelle with "Frozen 2", now set for November 27, 2019. And based on this tweet from Disney Animation, Olaf the snowman's pretty excited.

And possibly taking some inspiration from socialite Kim Kardashian, "Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2" will bring the 8-bit video game character back to theaters on November 21, 2018, reports Variety. That release date is actually a delay for Ralph, who was previously given a March 9, 2018 premiere.

"The Lion King", which will be a live-action reboot instead of sequel, has also been confirmed for a July 19, 2019 release date by director Jon Favreau on Twitter today. The movie will have actor Donald Glover take on the role of Simba and feature the return of James Earl Jones, who will again voice Mufasa as he did in the original 1994 film.

These release dates arrive on the same day as Disney and Lucasfilm's announcements of "Star Wars: Episode XI" getting a May 24, 2019 release, and a fifth Indiana Jones film getting scheduled for July 13, 2020.