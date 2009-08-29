Friday Poll: What should robots never do?

CNET News Poll Robot restrictions

What should robots never, ever be allowed to do? Drive during rush hour

Play professional sports

Run for public office

Perform a root canal

Take it beyond kissing

Play as a Druid in WoW





Here at Crave, we like to keep our eyes out for the latest in robots. Just this week, for example, we told you about kissing robots and a robot that can solve Sudoku puzzles. And really, the wacky-robot news never ends.

In recent months, we've featured a fashion model robot, a sunflower robot, a mind-controlled robot, and an eerie robobaby, to name just a few.

Advancements in modern robotics amaze, amuse, and occasionally appall, which got us wondering. What should robots never, ever be allowed to do? Vote in our poll, and if we missed anything (given the endless possibilities, we're sure that we did), leave a comment below.