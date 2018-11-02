Frequency used by 1990s cell phones linked to cancer in rats, study finds

Bronek Kaminski / Getty Images

Toxicology studies more than 10 years in the making have found that high exposure to radio frequency radiation used by cell phones was linked to tumors in male rats.

The National Toxicology Program released the results of its $30 million studies on Thursday, which found that radio frequency radiation (RFR) similar to what's used in 2G and 3G cell phones is associated with cancerous heart tumors in male rats. In addition, there was some evidence that the radiation was linked to tumors in male rats' brains and adrenal glands. It's unclear whether tumors observed in female rats, as well as male and female mice, was linked to radiation exposure.

Draft reports of the studies were issued in February. Along with scientists from the National Toxicology Program (NTP), a panel of external scientific experts reviewed the studies in March.

"We believe that the link between radio frequency radiation and tumors in male rats is real, and the external experts agreed," NTP senior scientist John Bucher said in a statement.

The studies examined radiation similar to what's used in 2G and 3G cell phones because those networks were standard at the time they were designed. 2G and 3G networks are still used for calls and texts. The studies didn't look into the kinds of RFR used for WiFi or 5G networks.

"5G is an emerging technology that hasn't really been defined yet," lead toxicologist Michael Wyde said in the statement. "From what we currently understand, it likely differs dramatically from what we studied."

The studies could be an important step to understanding RFR's impact on humans. But the exposures in the studies can't be directly compared to what humans experience, Bucher said. The rats and mice in the study got the radiation across their entire bodies, while humans are usually exposed in certain areas close to where they keep their phones.

The exposure levels and lengths were also greater in the studies. The lowest exposure level was the same as the maximum exposure allowed for cell phone users, a power level that "rarely occurs with typical cell phone use," according to the NTP's statement. The highest exposure level used in the studies was four times greater than the maximum power level allowed.

In the studies, the rats were exposed to RFR starting from when they were in the womb. Mice were exposed beginning at 5 to 6 weeks old. The animals were exposed for up to two years, for about nine hours a day (with 10 minutes of exposure and 10-minute breaks in between).

One of the strengths of the studies was that scientists could control how much radiation the rats and mice were getting, which isn't possible when studying how humans use cell phones, Wyde said. Studies on human cell phone use often rely on questionnaires. The RFR levels in the studies ranged from 1.5-6 watts per kilogram in rats, and 2.5-10 watts per kilogram in mice.

The National Toxicology Program will share the results of the studies with the US Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Communications Commission, which will then review the information "as they continue to monitor new research on the potential effects of RFR."