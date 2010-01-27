Free Linux training to help you get a job

Research shows the demand for Linux talent is on the rise with some firms reporting a 50 percent increase in Linux-related jobs just in the last year. This is certainly good news if you already know how to work with Linux, and perhaps better news if you are looking for a new technical role.

The nonprofit Linux Foundation is looking to help meet this need with an expanded training program that includes a free Webinar series hosted by leading technical talent from the Linux kernel community and expanded classes in new locations around the world.

There are many Linux training programs today, including those from Red Hat, Novell, Canonical, and LPI, to name a few. But Linux Foundation brings a unique twist to students by having the Linux kernel's top technical talent teach everything from contributing to the community, to how to use Git to how to get into the nitty-gritty of file systems.

The foundation plans to offer a broad range of topics addressing a wide swath of needs. According to Executive Director Jim Zemlin, one of the most requested topics is almost more business than technical--how Linux users and hardware vendors can get their devices and apps supported?

Linux supports more drivers than any other operating system. And, more apps are available on Linux today than ever before. But what happens when hundreds of new users and developers are flocking to the development process every day?

They have to understand how the development process works and how to contribute patches in a way that gets them accepted by the maintainers and by Linus. Most maintainers have pet projects and learning what those are and how to appeal to their technical interests helps new members to contribute to the community in a useful way while getting what they need to make sure their Linux systems work effectively.

The demand for Linux-related talent and knowledge will continue. By investing in expanded training and providing a free series, the Linux Foundation can help advance Linux for the community and for the enterprise by creating the most talented pool of Linux professionals we've ever seen.