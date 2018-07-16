France vs. Croatia World Cup memes: Fortnite's L dance makes waves

Epic Games planned a number of real world crossovers with Fortnite leading up to its fifth season launch last week, but now the game has made an unplanned appearance during Sunday's World Cup final.
During the France vs. Croatia final, France's Antoine Griezmann scored a penalty goal and celebrated by dropping Fortnite's "Do The L" emote dance right on the field.
And reactions along with explanations of the dance immediately hit Twitter.
It's also not the first time Griezmann danced this Fortnite jig, as seen in this YouTube video from April.
Or other Fortnite dances, as seen in this video starting at around the 6:35 mark.
To learn even more about Fortnite, check out our explainer here.
