Foxtel Now crashes during 'Games of Thrones' premiere

HBO

If there's one thing worse than "Game of Thrones" spoilers, it's not being able to watch the show at all.

Foxtel says it's "devastated" after its IPTV service Foxtel Now crashed last night, just as desperate Australians all across the country were trying to stream "Game of Thrones."

Though the episode first went to air at 11.30 a.m. AEST yesterday, Foxtel rebroadcast the opening episode of the seventh season at 8.30 p.m. -- and that's when the problems hit, with viewers complaining that the service had crashed.

"Due to unprecedented demand, we are experiencing problems with our online services this evening," Foxtel said in a statement on Facebook at 9 p.m. AEST. "Obviously this comes at a time when so many of our customers are wanting to watch the first episode of season 7 of Game of Thrones.

"We can assure you that we are doing everything we can to resolve these problems. We can also assure customers that as soon as the issue is resolved they will be able to watch the episode using the On Demand features of our service."

While Foxtel was busy apologising for the "frustration" it had caused customers, GoT fans were venting their fury like an army of Unsullied on social media.

"So, currently, it is impossible to watch this show legally in Australia? And we wonder why Aus has the highest rate of illegal downloads?? #winterisbuffering," said Facebook user Jess Harper.

Many questioned why Foxtel hadn't anticipated the demand.

Foxtel recently revamped its Foxtel Play streaming service with a new logo and a new name, Foxtel Now. The big hook for new subscribers? Sign up and get all the new episodes of "Game of Thrones" Season 7, day and date with the US.

But it seems that the service has failed its big first test, and many users are annoyed they have paid to watch the show legally only to see the service crash.

Australia has been the biggest nation of Game of Thrones pirates in the past though there aren't stats in yet about how many people pirated the show yesterday. But it's clear the crash left many people considering downloading it, even if just out of spite.

As one Facebook user wrote, "The night is dark and full of torrents."

Foxtel has been contacted for comment.