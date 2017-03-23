Fossil has a ton of new smartwatches coming out later this year

Fossil

Fossil Group is going all-in on connected watches. The company previously announced that it planned to release 300 new smartwatches, hybrid watches and fitness trackers across multiple brands in 2017. Fossil is now making good on that promise and has shown off a variety of new models at the Baselworld watch and jewelry expo in Switzerland.

Later this year we will see new smartwatches from brands like Diesel, Emporio Armani, Fossil, Michael Kors and Misfit. All of the watches will run the new Android Wear 2.0 operating system and be powered by a Snapdragon Wear 2100 chip. Fossil has also said they will feature high-resolution full-AMOLED displays. Other details such as mobile payments or cellular connectivity weren't announced.

Harper Ewing/Fossil

Fossil also announced 14 new hybrid watches from DKNY, Marc Jacobs, Michele, Relic, Tory Burch, Armani Exchange, Chaps, Diesel, Emporio Armani, Fossil, Kate Spade New York, Michael Kors and Skagen. All of these watches resembles traditional analog watches, but are also able to provide discreet notifications and track all-day activities like steps, distance and calories burned.

Fossil has been one of the most aggressive companies in the wearable market. Since launching its first smartwatch in late 2015, the company has released more than 150 smartwatches, hybrid smartwatches and activity trackers throughout 40 countries.

The Android Wear watches and hybrid watches are slated to arrive later this year in time for the holiday season.