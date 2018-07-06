Epic Games

The new Playground mode in Fortnite: Battle Royale will go offline on July 12, as developer Epic Games works on the next version.

Epic is taking down the four-player practice mode -- which only became available July 3 -- to add a host of new features, it said in a Reddit post.

These include team selection, 1v1s and 2v2s, aim assist for controllers, editing other player's structures, traps that affect teammates and enemies correctly, highlighting teammates on the map and the ability to damage enemies with your pickaxe.

"The Playground LTM represents our first step into what a full creative mode looks like in Fortnite," the developer wrote in its announcement.

"And remember, you will have until the release of v5.0 to access your Playground LTM replays."

Playground mode may have only come out on Tuesday, but that didn't stop a player from immediately re-creating Mario Kart in Fortnite.

Epic didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on a timeframe for Playground mode's return.

The mode downtime coincides with the beginning of Fortnite's fifth season -- gamers looking to finish off Season 4's challenges before then should check out our guide.