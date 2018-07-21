Fortnite's one-year anniversary to be celebrated with in-game events

Epic Games

It has been one year since Epic Games released Fortnite: Save the World as an early-access purchase. Not to be confused with the mega-popular Battle Royale mode, which went free-to-play in September 2017, this is Epic's celebration of the first release of the game, but both modes will benefit from the game's first birthday.

From July 24 until Aug. 7, players will be able to complete a set of three birthday challenges in Battle Royale mode to unlock birthday-themed cosmetic items, new character skins and other goodies.

Epic Games

Each challenge you complete will unlock a piece of the birthday cosmetic set that includes emoticons, sprays and birthday cake back bling (backpack).

In Save the World game mode there will be an entire birthday-themed quest line, and if you reach the end, you'll unlock a new character skin called the Birthday Brigade Ramirez Hero. Enemies in the game (called husks) will also be in on the action, with certain husks carrying exploding birthday cakes as you defend your forts. Also, as you complete quests in the birthday quest line, you'll earn tickets you can spend on special birthday llamas that can include heroes and weapons available from this and other events this year.