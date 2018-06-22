Fortnite’s endgame set to change, giving players new ways to win

Epic Games

Finding yourself frustrated once you get to that final circle only to be surrounded by rockets, shotguns and continuous, unchecked building? Epic is looking at how it can help players counter that play style, detailing upcoming changes in a blog post, published Thursday.

"You should be able to find Victory Royales through multiple strategies," Epic explained.

"It's important to support a variety of late game strategies, that don't boil down to 'just build lol'."

Just build lol is the reason I, personally, am a total amateur when it comes to Fortnite.

The crux of the changes will enable players to counter others in combat -- especially in late-game scenarios which tend to be dominated by excessive building and powerful shotguns. The Fortnite team wants to empower players in ways that will showcase "skill, strategy and tactics."

Epic detail extensive changes to its ridiculously successful battle royale in patch notes with each content update, revealing tweaks to gameplay, weapons and items. Some of these changes have been implemented recently, for instance, shotguns had their headshot multipliers reduced in the v4.3 update and new rifles have been added.

The constant evolution is an effort to keep one of planet Earth's most popular games at the top of the pile, ensuring it remains "fun and interesting" and feeling "fresh and new."

With over 125 million players, it hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.

There's no strict timeline on when players can expect the gameplay tweaks, with Epic stating changes will be explored "over the next few weeks."