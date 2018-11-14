Fortnite wins best breakthrough game at 2018 Esports Awards

The Fortnite phenomenon came to Monday night's 2018 Esports Awards in London, where it took the prize for breakthrough game of the year.
The awards -- hosted by Adam Savage and esports stars Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere, Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez and Lottie Van Praag -- got plenty of attention from the community, with more than 3.3 million people casting their votes and over 2 million viewers joining the live Twitter stream.
Overwatch was named overall game of the year, and Blizzard, the company behind it, won publisher of the year (it launched an esports app last month). Fortnite star Tyler "Ninja" Blevins won the awards for streamer of the year and personality of the year.
Back in September, Blevins became the first esports player to make the cover of ESPN The Magazine, having crushed streaming records playing Fortnite (including one session with rapper Drake). In June, he made Time's list of the 100 most influential people on the internet.
The Esports Awards also announced a charitable "Gaming Fund for Change" partnership with Movember, the charity behind an annual event encouraging men to grow moustaches during November to raise awareness of men's health issues.
"Gaming connects people together globally and working in partnership with the Esports Awards we can reach so many more people to push our message forward which helps save lives" said Justin Coghlan, Movember's co-founder, in a release Tuesday.
Here's the full list of of Esports Awards winners:
Photographer of the Year -- Helena Kristiansson
Videographer of the Year with adi.tv -- Hitch
Breakthrough Game of the Year -- Fortnite
Streamer of the Year -- Ninja
PC Player of the Year with Turtle Beach -- S1mple
PC Rookie of the Year with Intel -- Bwipo
Organisation of the Year with with Coutts & Co -- Cloud 9
Team of the Year with H4X.gg -- Astralis
Personality of the Year -- Ninja
Play of the Year -- Faze Attach
Coverage Website of the Year with Sizzle Creative -- ESPN Esports
Supporting Agency of the Year -- Evolved Talent Agency
Game of the Year -- Overwatch
Commercial Partner of the Year -- Intel
Journalist of the Year -- Jacob Wolf
Hardware Provider of the Year -- Nvidia
Publisher of the Year -- Blizzard
Streaming Platform of the Year -- Twitch
Console Player of the Year with Scuf Gaming -- MsDossary
Console Rookie of the Year -- Kenny
Broadcaster of the Year with Blinkfire -- Maven
Live Event of the Year with Touch of Ginger -- Overwatch League Grand Finals
Unsung hero of the Year -- Milos Nedeljikovic
CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.
Best Black Friday 2018 deals: The best discounts we've found so far.
Discuss: Fortnite wins best breakthrough game at 2018 Esports Awards
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.