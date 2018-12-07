Fortnite season 7, week 1 challenges and how to complete them

Epic Games

Fortnite: Battle Royale season 7 has arrived with big map changes, airplanes you can pilot and ziplines to speed up or down mountains. But even with all the changes in the game, one thing remains the same: a new Battle Pass is here with 100 new tiers to unlock. This season's ultimate prize is the Ice King skin, but there's tons of stuff along the way you're going to want to unlock and completing challenges is the best way to do it.

Week one's challenges are pretty standard for the most part, with only a couple dancing challenges that might give you some trouble. I'll break down how to do them so you can plow through and get the rewards you're after as fast as possible.

Here are this week's challenges:

Jason Parker/CNET

Free

Pick up an item of each rarity (0/5)



Dance in different forbidden locations (0/7)

Play matches with at least one elimination (0/5) - Hard

Battle Pass

Stage 1: Dance on top of a crown of RVs (0/1)



Deal headshot damage to opponents (0/500)

Stage 1: search ammo boxes in a single match (0/5) - Hard

Eliminate opponents in different named locations (0/5) - Hard

How to pick up an item of each rarity

There are five different item rarities ranking from lowest to highest: grey, green, blue, purple, then yellow. This challenge shouldn't be too rough, and if you're lucky you could blow through them in as little as one match. If not, it will probably be no more than three as long as you land at named locations where there's plenty of loot.

How to dance in different forbidden locations

This is a challenge we've definitely seen before, but you basically just need to dance where you see the no dancing signs (a dancing guy with a circle and strike through it). They are in new locations from the last time we saw this challenge in season 3, with a couple in the new snowy area. But if you want to boogie through this one fast, here is the map of all sign locations:

Jason Parker/CNET

How to play matches with at least one elimination

Some aggressive players have more than one elimination every single match, but I'm not one of those people. But even if among the less aggressive, I would just concentrate on going on the offensive and landing in named locations in regular game modes. Your other option for quickly flying through this one is to play the limited time Rumble Mode where you can respawn as many times as it takes to get five.

How to do stage 1: Dance on top of a crown of RVs

The crown of RVs is the beginning of a three stage quest and the remaining locations include a new metal turtle building and a submarine high atop a mountain in the snowy area. But don't waste your time looking for them, just go to these locations (in the order of the challenge):

Jason Parker/CNET

How to deal headshot damage to opponents

This is another repeat quest we've seen many times before. 500 damage total might take you a few matches depending on your shooting ability or how good you are with a sniper, but if you focus on it, you'll get through it fast.

How to do stage 1: Search ammo boxes in a single match

This first stage is a challenge we've seen before, but in the past it was seven ammo boxes to complete. I think it will be much easier at just five as long as you land at a named location away from where other players would usually land. I would suggest hitting up one of the older, less popular locations to get through this one quickly and keep your eyes out for those little green boxes.

How to eliminate opponents in different named locations

While Epic lists this challenge as hard, I don't think you'll need to worry about it too much. With the elimination and headshot damage challenges before this one, you're bound to complete it without trying too hard over the course of the week. If you find yourself short a couple kills, just hit areas you know you haven't been to in awhile and that should do the trick.