Fortnite season 6, week 8 challenges and tips to complete them

Epic Games

Fortnite: Battle Royale season 6, week 8 challenges are pretty standard this week, but at least they're more interesting than what Epic Games gave us last week. Last week featured dull damage-dealing challenges and one where the only goal was to destroy trees. That's right, trees.

We still haven't seen any of the scavenger hunt-like "search between" quests so far in season 6, but there is a challenge this week that we've never seen before (and can't predict how to solve it). Fortunately, the ones we have seen before are pretty fun, and you should be able to get through them quickly.

If you haven't finished season 6, week 7 challenges, check out our guide here.

As always, challenges are subject to change by Epic Games by the time they go live early Thursday, but here are this week's leaked challenges:

Free Challenges

Stage 1: Visit Lonely Lodge and Retail Row in a single match (0/2)

Dance with a fish trophy at different named locations (0/7)

Six Shooter or heavy assault rifle eliminations (0/2) -- Hard

Battle Pass Challenges

Get a score of 3 on different clay pigeon shooters (0/3)

Get trick points in a vehicle (250,000)

Visit different named locations in a single match (0/4) -- Hard

Stage 1: Use grappling hook (0/1) -- Hard

How to do Stage 1: Visit Lonely Lodge and Retail Row in a single match

We've seen these two-location challenges in the past and they're pretty easy to complete by following the directions. You might try the new Food Fight mode and hope for a bus path that makes these locations accessible and safe, then continue with the game. But no matter how you do it, if you focus on this challenge for a few games, you should be able to complete it pretty easily.

How to dance with a fish trophy at different named locations

This challenge is the big mystery this week because there are currently no fish trophies on the map. It is likely Epic Games will include them in the update when they officially go live early tomorrow, so check back here for a map tomorrow morning.

Epic Games

How to do six shooter or heavy assault rifle eliminations

Obviously, the bigger challenge here might be finding the weapons themselves, but it makes it a little easier that you can complete the challenge with either one. If you stay aware of the challenge as you play, when you find one of these weapons, make sure to use them exclusively and you'll get this one done pretty quick.

How to get a score of three on different clay pigeon shooters

This challenge is one we've seen before, so we have a map where all the clay pigeon shooters are currently from our sister site, Gamespot:

Gamespot

How to get trick points in a vehicle

This one is going to be... tricky (I'll show myself out), but you do have some options here. The required 250,000 points is a sizable score to get, so you can either go big by getting most if not all the total in one trick... or you can spread it out. If you take the conservative route, you can just concentrate on doing smaller tricks off of ramps until you complete the challenge. But if you want to go big, I suggest grabbing a vehicle, then heading to a corrupted zone and driving over one of those pink volcanoes to get massive air. A few spins ought to do it.

How to visit different named locations in a single match

This one is going to be pretty difficult, but I like the challenge of it. You can think of it in terms of strategy or just go with what the map gives you when you jump off the battle bus. Strategically, you might start on the coast and plan to go inward where there are a line of named locations you can pass through. I have my eye on starting at Junk Junction, passing through Haunted Hills toward Pleasant Park, then ending at Loot Lake. Depending on where the bus goes, pick a similar lineup and focus on completing this challenge as your sole purpose in the match.

How to do stage 1: Use grappling hook

Obviously you'll have to wait until you find a grappling hook, but this challenge looks interesting. You only need to use the item once and just follow the directions for each stage after that. I'm going to bet stage 2 will involve balloons, but we'll have to wait until Thursday to find out.

