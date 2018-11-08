Fortnite season 6, week 7 challenges and how to complete them

Epic Games

While Fortnightmares was a fun change of pace from Fortnite: Battle Royale as Halloween approached, it's time to get back to playing the game without zombies chasing everyone around. You can still get your fix by playing the Team Terror limited time mode, but thankfully, it's no longer a requirement for every game mode.

Now that Fortnite is back to normal, there was a glimmer of hope that the challenges this week would keep the game interesting, but if they stay the same as what was leaked by data-miners, you shouldn't hold your breath.

If you haven't finished last week's challenges, check out our guide here.

Here are this week's leaked challenges that -- as always -- are subject to change by Epic Games when they officially reveal them on Thursday:

Free

Search seven ammo boxes in a single match (0/7)

Deal headshot damage to opponents (0/500)

Stage 1: Deal damage to opponents in a single match (0/300) - Hard

Battle Pass

Stage 1: Destroy trees (0/50)

Skydive through floating rings, (0/20)

Stage 1: Consume five apples (0/5) - Hard

Eliminate opponents in Pleasant Park (0/3) - Hard

How to search seven ammo boxes in a single match

This is a challenge we've had before. On the surface, it seems easy enough, but I've had trouble finding seven ammo boxes in the past before the storm started closing in. Your best bet here is drop in to a named location and focus on it for a few games until you get it.

How to deal headshot damage to opponents

If you like to use sniper rifles, you're probably going to fly through this challenge. But if you're bad with snipers, like me, the best way to complete this one is to let it happen naturally over the course of the week. 500 damage is a lot, but even if you're not a crack shot, you're bound to to get headshots at least some of the time.

How to do stage 1: Deal damage to opponents in a single match

This one is pretty dull, but until we see what the other stages are, we can't know what Epic is planning. The bright side is that this challenge and the one before it work together so if you are a good sniper you have the opportunity to take out two birds with one stone.

Epic Games

How to do stage 1: Destroy trees

This one must be a placeholder because destroying trees just isn't very fun and if you have to destroy 50 trees (as it says), that's going to take you awhile. I expect this challenge will have a bit more to it on Thursday and I'll update this post with any changes.

How to skydive through floating rings

We haven't seen the floating rings in awhile and they're always a fun challenge as you drop into games. The only problem here is it's near impossible to clear more than three rings in one drop, so it's going to take you several games to get all 20.

How to do stage 1: Consume 5 apples

Three staged quests in one week seems unlikely and this one is also pretty boring (like destroying trees), so I'm guessing this is also a placeholder, but I could be wrong. It would definitely be challenging because you can only consume apples once you're already hurt. Presumably, if it sticks with a theme you'd probably move on to the mushrooms after this, which would be easier to complete, but I still think this one will get the axe by Thursday.

How to eliminate opponents in Pleasant Park

This one is pretty straightforward. You're just going to want to drop in to Pleasant Park, gear up, then go on the attack. While it might take you a few games to complete it, you should definitely try to start with this one right away while everyone is dropping into Pleasant Park to complete the challenge.