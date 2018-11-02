Fortnite season 6, week 6 challenges and how to complete them

Epic Games

Epic Games has revealed the latest Fortnite: Battle Royale challenges for week six of season six and though there are a few standard-issue tasks, there are a couple here that might take time to complete.

As we get ready for Fortnite's next live, map-changing event Sunday, it's starting to look like Epic has moved on from some of the challenge staples of the past. For example, we haven't seen the "search between" challenges that let you search to find a Battle Star for weeks, but Epic seems to still have some tricks up its sleeve.

If you haven't completed last week's challenges, head to our guide.

And here are this week's challenges:

Jason Parker/CNET

Free Challenges

Place Chillers in different matches (0/3)

Search a chest in different named locations (0/7)

Shotgun eliminations (0/3) - Hard

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Land at Shifty Shafts (0/1)

Deal damage with a pickaxe to opponents (0/250)

Stage 1: Find a stand with sheet music in Pleasant Park (0/1) - Hard

Stage 1: Elimination with a common weapon (0/1) - Hard

How to place Chillers in different matches

Placing traps is easy as can be, but the real challenge here will be finding the Chiller traps to begin with. If Epic really wanted to torture us, it would have a challenge that made you actually get eliminations from traps. Don't get any ideas, Epic.

How to search a chest in different named locations

This one is pretty standard, but to get through as many as possible quickly you're going to want to plan it. I would suggest choosing the 50 vs 50 mode and decide on a route the brings you through the most named locations possible while you wait for the Battle Bus to take off. From there just grab chests as you follow your route. After a few matches you should be able to get through all seven pretty quickly.

How to get shotgun eliminations

Back when shotguns were the go-to gun for short to mid-range fights this would have been an easy challenge to complete, but Epic's recent weapon balance changes will make this challenge a little harder. Still, as long as you focus on using a shotgun once you find a potent one, three kills won't take very long to achieve.

How to do stage 1: Land at Shifty Shafts

Staged quests are always interesting because you can't plan a route without knowing where the next stage will take you. For this one, you'll simply have to land at Shift Shafts then check to see if your next destination is nearby. Even if you just check before each game you play rather than creating a route, it won't take too long to get through all the stages.

How to deal damage with a pickaxe to opponents

This one sounds like it will be difficult, but I think if you do it right you'll be done after only a few games. The trick here is to go where the action is, which -- like always -- is going to be Tilted Towers. As you drop in, just make sure to land where someone else is and start swinging your pickaxe immediately. Even if you die a couple of times, it should only take a few games if you're aggressive enough.

How to do Stage 1: Find a stand with sheet music

This challenge has two parts in two different locations so I made a map for each.

Pleasant Park

For this one, you'll want to start by landing at Pleasant Park, obviously, then hit up the brick house with the Halloween spiderwebs on the window in the north part of town. As you come in the front door go left to find and grab the sheet music. Bring it to the piano west of town and play the notes in the order CEGEC. Here's where to find the music and the piano:

Jason Parker/CNET

Retail Row

For this one, you'll need to go to McGufin's book store on the east side of Retail Row and go through the main doors to find the sheet music among the bookcases. From there, head southeast to find the piano on a hill. Here's the map for the sheet music and piano for this challenge:

Jason Parker/CNET

How to do stage 1: Elimination with a common weapon

This will likely be the most difficult of this week's challenges to complete because it goes through a progression of weapons. It starts with common weapon, but after that, you'll need to get eliminations with uncommon, rare, epic and a legendary weapons in that order. Getting kills with those lower tiered weapons is going to be rough, and you never know when you drop in what kind of weapons you'll find. In other words, this one may take awhile.