Fortnite season 6, week 10 challenges and how to complete them

Fortnite: Battle Royale season 6 is in its last week before we hit season 7 (which starts on Dec. 6), so this is your last chance to grind out challenges for this season's Battle Pass. We still don't know what Epic Games has in store for Fortnite in season 7, but if you're chasing that tier 100 Dire skin, all of your attention should be on challenges and if you want to do them quickly, we can help!

This week's leaked challenges promise to send you all over the map with a staged quest as well as one where you need to visit three different objects at different map locations.

If you haven't finished last week's challenges, read our guide here.

As always, Epic Games might tweak the challenges you see below when they officially launch Thursday, 1 a.m. PT , so make sure to check back later Thursday morning for any changes. Here are this week's leaked challenges:

Free

Build Structures (0/250)

Visit a Viking ship, a camel and a crashed Battle Bus (0/3)

Search Chests at Tilted Towers or Paradise Palms (0/7) - Hard

Battle Pass

Place Mounted Turrets in different matches (0/3)

Stage 1: Land at Lazy Links (0/1)

Complete vehicle timed trials (0/3) - Hard

Stage 1: Shotgun Elimination (0/1) - Hard

How to build structures

This one will be the easiest to get out of the way because nearly everyone builds. If you want to take this challenge out quickly, just head into any of the large group game modes and start building. Don't forget that your progress won't count if you don't finish the match, so you can't just build and leave the game, but I'll put it like this: Finding people to kill you is never hard in Fortnite.

How to visit a viking ship, a camel and a crashed Battle Bus

There hasn't been a single "search between" quest in season 6, but searching for objects is still pretty fun. If you don't have time for a scavenger hunt, though, and just want to speed through Battle Pass tiers, I've also put the three locations on this map:

Jason Parker/CNET

How to search chests at Tilted Towers or Paradise Palms

It's funny here that Epic is sort of admitting that Tilted Towers is chaotic every match (it is), so the team gave us the option to go to Paradise Palms as well. I'm not sure yet if you can do some at one location then open the rest at the other location, so I'll be checking in to update this post tomorrow.

How to place mounted turrets in different matches

Probably the biggest challenge here will be finding mounted turrets because placing them is obviously easy. I would suggest not worrying too much about this challenge and just placing turrets when you find them as you're completing other challenges.

How to do stage 1: Land at Lazy Links

This one is pretty self-explanatory, but the question will be where the challenge takes us next, and how many locations we'll need to land at. If you want to get the challenge done quickly, concentrate on landing here in successive matches to get it out of the way.

How to complete vehicle timed trials

We won't know where to go or how difficult these are going to be until the challenges officially go live, but you'll obviously want to grab a vehicle and Lazy Links usually has the most. I would suggest doing this one in a large group or 50 vs. 50 match to give you the most time to practice and finish each time trial.

How to do stage 1: Shotgun Elimination

Staged gun quests have been in several of the previous weeks' challenge lists, so there are no big surprises here. As always, once you finish the shotgun phase, follow the directions to move to stage 2.