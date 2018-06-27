Fortnite Season 5 release date and time revealed

Epic

Fortnite Season 5 will begin in just over a fortnight, kicking off on July 12 at 1 a.m. PST (4 a.m. EDT, 8 a.m. UK time or 6 p.m. Sydney time).

However, players will be able to get a boost towards Battle Pass rewards before Season 4 ends with a plus 100 percent XP weekend that starts June 29 at 1 a.m. PST and ends on July 2 at 12 a.m. PST, developer Epic said.

Those looking to maximize their gains over the weekend should check out our guide to completing Season 4's challenges.

Fortnite is gradually conquering the world, having made more than $300 million in May and hit the Nintendo Switch on June 12. An Android version is expected later this summer, but eager players should be warned that early links to Fortnite for Android may be scams.

The market for sealed copies of the game on PS4 or Xbox One has gone wild, with collectors buying them online for hundreds of dollars.