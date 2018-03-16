Fortnite on iOS is going live today

Epic Games

More than 600,000 people watched Drake play it live with Twitch superstar Ninja Wednesday, and now Epic is announcing that its long-feted move to mobile on iOS is live.

On its official site, Epic announced that invites for the Fortnite Invite Event on iOS are being sent out.

"Today we're emailing the first round of invites for the Fortnite Invite Event on iOS," Epic said. "This is the initial round of invites. We will be sending more in the coming days and weeks, so if you don't get one right away, don't worry.

"The game is in an early state and we look forward to your feedback as we iterate and improve."

Fortnite is massive right now. Initially a co-op game pitting players against zombies, Fortnite released a standalone battle royale game mode in response to the dramatic success of competitor PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds. In that mode up to 100 users battle one another till there's one player standing.

In the wake of that release Fortnite has gathered an incredible amount of steam. It's overtaken PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds in both player count and viewership on Twitch streaming channels.

Fortnite's port to mobile is the next step towards world domination.

Unlike other mobile ports, Epic is promising Fortnite's move to mobile will play, look and feel identical to the console and PC experience. The "same gameplay, same map, same weekly updates" is what they're claiming on the official site.

Fortnite's growth has been stratospheric. It's currently beating rival PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds to the punch in terms of updates, audience and chatter online. A roll out for Android has yet to be announced, but it is in the works.