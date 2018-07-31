CNET también está disponible en español.

Fortnite on Android: See if your phone is getting it

Fortnite's mobile version looks to be arriving to Android soon.

Fortnite's launch on Android could be imminent.

While we still don't have a release date for the Android version of the phenomenally popular shooter -- and the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is rumored to get the game first -- XDA Developers has spotted that the Epic Games website lists a number of Android phones to choose to play the game on. Fortnite has been available on iPhone since April.

Phones listed include:

  • Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL
  • Huawei Mate 10, Pro and Lite
  • Huawei Mate 9 and Pro
  • Huawei P10, Plus and Lite
  • Huawei P9
  • Huawei P8 Lite
  • LG G6
  • LG V30 and LG V30+
  • Moto E4 Plus
  • Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus and Moto G5S
  • Moto Z2 Play
  • Nokia 6
  • Razer Phone
  • Samsung Galaxy A5
  • Samsung Galaxy A7
  • Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime, Pro and 2017
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  • Samsung Galaxy On7
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus
  • Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus
  • Sony Xperia XA1, Ultra and Plus
  • Sony Xperia XZ, XZs and XZ1

Fortnite is otherwise playable on PC, Mac, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. 

Most versions of the game support crossplay, except for the PS4 and any Epic Games accounts associated with a PlayStation Network account.

