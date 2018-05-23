Fortnite now has jetpacks...and everyone is dying

CNET

Fortnite seems to have something new just about every week, but the item that's long been rumored to be added has finally launched...literally. Starting today, Fortnite has Jetpacks.

Now, when you drop in on the island, there's a chance you could find one of the fabled jetpacks, but don't let that make you think it's an automatic victory royale: people are finding out flying ain't easy.

Perhaps jetpacks would be easier to control (and probably overpowered) if you could fly at will, but instead they overheat after a short period of time, forcing you to choose your landings wisely, or fall to your death.

A bunch of players have been sharing their experiences on Twitter, and while some had success, others...not so much.

To start off, popular streamer Ninja got his first taste of flight:

It seems to be a common ending to most players first flights:

JETPACK! I GOT ONE! and died lol #fortnitejetpack

It's super fun! Use it with a crystal and you can get really high haha.

It is loud so everyone is going to hear you.

Took me 1 hour of opening chests and leaving lobbies to find this haha. pic.twitter.com/mzYZcSJ2FP — Taylor Sias 🖥 (@MeloDox) May 22, 2018

Others took to the air with more success:

I have yet to find a jetpack, but will tweet out my results when I do to @jparkerCNET.